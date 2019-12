Share:

LOS ANGELES - The Rolling Stones plan to release their new album in 2020.

The ‘Start Me Up’ rockers - Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - have been hard at work on the follow-up to 2016’s covers LP ‘Blue and Lonesome’ and their first record of new material since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’.

Guitarist and bassist Ronnie has given an update on the progress of their upcoming LP and explained that they are just trying to ‘’put the missing pieces together’’, with a ‘’hope’’ to put it out sometime next year.

He told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ‘’The new album is like a puzzle, we still have to put the missing pieces together. We hope to release it in 2020 and then continue our world tour.’’

In January, Keith admitted the recording process for the record was ‘’very boring’’.

He said: ‘’Sometimes it’s not as much writing as listening to what’s been written and figuring it out, and honing and all kinds of stuff.

‘’It’s very boring. It’s like a carpentry shop.’’ Before that, he had claimed the record was in its early stages and could be released at the end of 2019.

Speaking in November 2018, he said: ‘’Mick [Jagger] and I got together for a few days a month or so ago in the studio, just playing around. Apart from that, there might be a session sometime in December, but I’m not crossing my fingers on that.

‘’It was [a] great [session], man. We knocked out a few songs together with [producer] Don Was. We’re just working things through. We had a great time - got some nice stuff out of it.’’