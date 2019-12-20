Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday as KSE 100-index plunged to 40,655 points as compared to 41,603 points of previous day with negative change of 948.34 points (2.33%). A total of 169,915,190 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 182,857,290 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.44 billion as compared to Rs 10.3 billion during last trading day. Total 361 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market on Thursday, out of which 34 recorded gain and 310 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, UNITY with a volume of 26,395,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.70, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 13,217,000 and price per share of Rs 11.17, and FFL with a volume of 12,571,000 and price per share of Rs 15.29.