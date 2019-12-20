Share:

KARACHI (PR) SSGC is currently working on completing two gas pipelines that will help to mitigate the current gas demand-supply gap in Sindh and particularly in its largest load center Karachi. The company is presently working on completing 12” dia x 46 km line that will bring in additional 40 MMCFD gas to add on to the 35 MMCFD gas already in the system. The second pipeline, the 8” dia. x 28 kms line will inject 23 MMCFD gas into SSGC’s system. It must be mentioned here that the 12” dia. x 48 kms line will be commissioned by the 1st week of January 2020 and the 8” dia. x 28 kms line will come online by the 3rd week of January 2020. With the commissioning of these two lines, around 65 MMCFD gas will be made available in SSGC’s system which will substantially help to bridge the demand-supply gap that the customers are confronted with in this winter season. SSGC will thus be in a better position to arrest the inconvenience faced by its customers, during the bitterly cold weather in both Sindh and Balochistan.