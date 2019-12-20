Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) Stormzy dominates the nominations for the 2020 Urban Music Awards.

The ‘Crown’ hitmaker - who won Best Male Artist in 2015 - is up for a total of four prizes; Best Single for ‘Vossi Bop’ , Artist of the Year (UK), Best Grime Act, and Best Music Video for ‘Wiley Flow’.

Mabel follows shortly behind with three nods, with the ‘Mad Love’ singer set to go up against Stormzy, DuaLipa, Jorja Smith, Aitch Slowthai, Ed Sheeran, Not3s, D Double E, AJ Tracey and Mist for Artist of the Year. The 23-year-old star is also up for Best Music Video for ‘Don’t Call me Up’ and Best Female Act accolade.