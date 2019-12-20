Share:

According to Finance Market and Housing Minister Per Bolund, this step will help Sweden become “the world's first fossil-free welfare state”. At present, though, the country is home to 4.7 million cars, and fewer than 100,000 are electric.

In a bid to phase out fossil fuels, Sweden is launching an inquiry into steps that would prohibit the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 onwards, according to national broadcaster SVT.

“The transport sector accounts for a third of Sweden's greenhouse gas emissions and thus plays a significant role in climate change adaptation” Finance Market and Housing Minister Per Bolund of the Green Party, the sidekicks to the ruling Social Democrats, said.

In order to reach the ambitious target of cutting emissions from domestic transport to 70 percent less in 2030 than what they were in 2010, more drastic measures are required, Bolund said. According to him, there is no single solution to achieve the goal. Instead, it's about implementing several measures at once: adopting new technologies, new car models, electrification and extracting biofuels from Swedish forest and Swedish agriculture are some examples. However, a switch from fossil fuels to electric traffic is seen as one of the most important, if not symbolic steps.

“We need more electric cars, charging hybrid cars and other types of cars that are not dependent on fossil fuels. It is incredibly important,” Bolund said, suggesting that this measure will help Sweden become “the world's first fossil-free welfare state”.