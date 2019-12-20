Share:

LAHORE (PR) Tecno, the leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer, recently launched its new smartphone Spark 4 Lite at an affordable price of Rs14,499 .This is a latest addition to the company’s mid-range category and is a successor to the company’s globally acclaimed Spark series. This new phone comes with 6.52 inch dot notch screen, magnificently immersive display and with perfect screen ratio, you could browse more contents with less scrolling. The 4000 mAh big battery meets continuous needs of power supply for daily work and life. Spark 4 lite is a treat to the budding photographers and tech-savvies users equipped with 8MP AI FRONT Camera with Flash, selfies taken by SPARK 4 Lite would be clearer, brighter and more charming. General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma said: “This is our profound intention to bring luxury phones in a reasonable budget which should be affordable to every common man. With this recent launch of Spark 4 Lite, we are being optimistic and expect that it catches the same attention as all other previous phones launched by Tecno Mobile Company.” Spark 4 Lite is another budget-friendly phone having all the luxurious features and is available in two colors; Midnight Black and Vacation Blue. Spark 4 Lite is available in all leading offline markets.