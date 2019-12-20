Share:

DERA MURAD JAMALI - Unknown terrorists have blown up a gas pipeline leading to Quetta with explosive material on Thursday. According to Gas Department, the gas supply to different parts of Quetta has been suspended. Teams have despatched to the blast site to repair the gas pipeline. Levies force personnel cordoned off the area and started. According to Levies sources, unknown terrorists have blown up the pipeline in Dahadar near Bolan.

The pipeline caught fire after explosion resulting in suspension of gas supply to different parts of the Quetta city.