LAHORE - The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) of Punjab has joined hands with AmanTech to reshape the public sector vocational training institutes. The MoU has a special joint plan to roll out a public private partnership model that delivers state-of-the-art services to the community in the form of technical education, vocational skills and professional development. This MoU is part of Punjab TEVTA’s larger vision of modernising the skills through multiple initiatives. Under the MoU, TEVTA will identify three institutes for pilot project while AmanTech will conduct market scoping to ascertain skills with employment or self-employment potential. Besides market scoping, AmanTech will be upgrading the institutes’ physical infrastructure and operationalising robust institute management systems.