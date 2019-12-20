Share:

Islamabad - A teenager boy was among two civilians killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after Indian army resorted to “unprovoked” firing across the Line of Control, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The firing in Jura sector along the LoC also left two people including a woman injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Shaharyar and Naveed, aged 29. Both residents of Lesva village.

“Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to target [the] Indian post firing on civilian population,” the ISPR said, adding three Pakistan Army soldiers were also injured in the subsequent exchange of fire between the posts. According to the military’s media wing, an Indian border post was damaged and Indian troops were “seen evacuating their casualties”.