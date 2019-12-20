Share:

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations is opposed to the death penalty , a world body’s spokesman said Thursday when questioned about the death sentence handed down to former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in absentia for high treason. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the regular news briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York that he understood that the case was in an appeal process, but the UN had long been opposed to capital punishment. “The United Nations stands against the death penalty ,” he added.