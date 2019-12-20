Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that silence of the United Nations and other international organisations over extremism and tyranny of Narendra Modi is appalling.

Addressing a ceremony on minorities’ rights at Cathedral Church, the governor said that world organizations, including the UN, were keeping a shameful silence over rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir and other parts of India.

The minorities in Pakistan, he said, were enjoying religious freedom that had no parallel in rest of the world. He noted the Kartarpur Corridor project for the Sikh community was yet another proof of Pakistan’s standing with minorities. “But unfortunately, the Narendra Modi government is targeting Muslims and other minorities in India and India’s law regarding dual nationality is in violation of human rights,” he said, adding the Modi government is following the agenda of extremism. “Our enemy, India, is shrewd, clever and racist. Therefore, we all have to get united against it to foil all its designs. We want to make it clear to India that it would be reciprocated in a befitting manner if it resorts to any adventurism. People of Pakistan stand by the armed forces for defense and security of the motherland,” Sarwar said.

Addressing senior civil servants at the National School of Public Policy, the governor said, “I congratulate you all on success in senior course as well as on your graduation.” He said that good governance was a must to deal with the challenges of corruption. He said the government believed in purging the institutions of politics and institutions were being strengthened to stabilise the country and the nation. “Civil servants should be people friendly and sympathetic. Your liaison with people should be based on good moral behaviour and you should keep Pakistan’s interest first.

We all have to make Pakistan a great country,” he asserted.

He said the government, armed forces, other law enforcement agencies and 220 million people of Pakistan fought to eliminate terrorism from the country.