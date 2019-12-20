Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister for Environment, Laws and Coastal Development and spokesman for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that it was our morally and legally obligation to follow the rules and regulation of environment laws.

He further said that elements who violate environmental laws should be correct his direction for healthy and friendly environment. He expressed these views while chaired over a high level meeting of the Environment protection agency Department.

He directed the officer to gear up the departmental proceeding against violation of environmental laws and prohibit the manufacturer of non- biodegradable plastic from Karachi to Kashmore at any cost.

He also said that the hospital waste recycling factories should be sealed after legal proceedings. Provincial Advisor was informed that operation against smoke and emission vehicles is being carried out till now and hundreds of vehicles owners had been fined.

Adviser further said that number of checking point be increased at different place of City and heavy fine should be imposed on a smoke exhausting vehicles. He directed that there should be raided at factories which involved burning tyres as fuel and legal action also taken against them who were spreading air pollution immediately and no pressure must be accepted in these regard. “Construction Industry should ensure the compliance of Environment laws in the construction of buildings of all kinds” he concluded. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Environment Khan Muhammad Mahar, Assistant Director General SEPA Waqar Phulphoto, Deputy Director SEPA and including all officers of Environment Department.