ISLAMABAD (PR) The International Workshop titled ‘Learning about Sustainability, SDGs and Global Challenges’ successfully concluded in Gebze, Turkey. The three-day event, which was jointly organized by the COMSATS; TWAS; and TUBITAK, was attended by 35 scientists belonging to Algeria, Botswana, Bangladesh, Benin, Burkina Faso, Congo, Italy, Kenya, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Palestine, South Africa, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Turkey and Uganda. The major sponsor of the event was the SIDA. The event comprised four sessions covering various topics pertaining to the achievement of sustainable development goals.