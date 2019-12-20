Share:

SIALKOT - A Canada-based Sikh Yatree Mrs. Satwindar Kaur Ghuman was much glad to meet her relatives and visit her native village Dhillum Ballugan in Sambrial tehsil here. She refreshed her pre-partition memories and went to her native houses, fields and schools in the area.

She said that the people of Pakistan have given her love and affection besides their splendid hospitality. Local people accorded her warm welcome upon her arrival in her native village. The jubilant people also distributed sweets.

Talking to the newsmen here, Mrs. Satwindar Kaur Ghuman said that she has reached here to attend a wedding in her old relatives besides visiting Gurdwaras Baabey Di Beri (Sialkot), Darbar Sahib Kartarpur (Shakargarh), Rori Sahib (Eimanabad) and Nankana Sahib during her visit to Pakistan till December 31,2019.

She said that she will return back to Canada with a lot of love, sweet memories and messages of peace, unity and respect for humanity at the beginning of year 2020.

She said that the people of Pakistan are very kind, loving and peace-loving, adding that there is very negative propaganda against Pakistan. She said it is totally wrong propaganda against Pakistan, as Pakistan is a peaceful country. She also highly hailed the Pakistan’s frontline role for establishing durable peace in the World. She acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism and militancy and said that the world owe to Pakistan for the matchless sacrifices and fight against the terrorism.

She said that Pakistan has won the hearts and minds of Sikh Community in the World by opening the grand project of Kartarpur Corridor.

She said that the minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan and its government has been making sincere efforts for the protection of the rights of the minorities and their religious places including Gurdwaras.

Earlier, her old relatives and senior officials of Sialkot International Airport accorded warm welcome to Mrs Satwindar Kaur Ghuman upon her arrival at Sialkot international airport here.

Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur MIrza, Station Director FM 101 Radio Pakistan Sialkot Ahmed Raza Cheema and Sialkot exporters were also present on the occasion.

Mrs Satwindar Kaur Ghuman told the Sialkot airport officials that this Sialkot international airport has been established on this waste land, which was once owned by her forefather.

30 BOTTLE LIQUOR SEIZED IN RAIDS

The police raided two shops

in Lodh Town, Daska and seized

30 bottles of foreign brand liquor from there.

Police officials said that police raided the shops on the information extorted from an accused Javed Maseeh alias Bao.

Police said that accused shopkeeper Bin Yameen and a local police constable Hamza Khan were running the liquor sale. The police have arrested the accused police constable Hamza Khan and Bin Yamen red handed with liquor.

On the report of ASI Nasir Iqbal Aulakh, the Daska City Police have registered a case (No 987/2019) against the accused and launched further investigation.

DENSE FOG BLANKETS ENTIRE SIALKOT REGION

The entire Sialkot region remained under the blanket of dense fog for the second consecutive day due to which all road, rail and air traffic badly affected and delayed here.

The entire Sialkot region was in grip of severe cold and dense fog here.

The cold winds (coming from the icy Alps of neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) also blew, which made weather much cold. All the trade, business, civic and social activities also remained paralyzed.

The attendance in the government and private offices and educational institutions remained very thin.

People preferably stayed indoor and enjoyed this foggy, cold and misty weather without having electricity and gas as well.