Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has said the government will auction 20 new oil and gas exploration blocks next month as part of its strategy to achieve self-reliance in the energy sector.

In an interview with US-based Bloomberg, he said Pakistan, in collaboration with Russia will also start building a 1,100 kilometer gas pipeline to transport the commodity from Karachi to Lahore.

Nadeem Babar said Pakistan, which imported its first cargo five years ago, currently had two Liquefied Natural Gas terminals.

He said two more LNG terminals are expected to start in the next few years.

The SAPM said Pakistan has also decided to import cleaner Euro-5 diesel from next month.