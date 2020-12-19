Share:

As the government has stated consistently in recent times, the threat from India is very real and also imminent. The eastern neighbour has continued to make a mockery of international conventions and ethics, both in peacetime and in conflict. In our case, try as we might, our refusal to engage in violence has not helped; New Delhi has continued in its attempts to exchange fire whenever possible.

Though Pakistan has never initiated cross-border exchanges across the LoC, the Indian state continues to target innocent civilians here in Pakistan. It refuses to allow neutral observers in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, and now, when Pakistan had set up a visit for UN observers on the LoC, the Indian Army went as far as to specifically target the vehicle that clearly identified itself as one carrying UN officers. This is not the first time this has happened either. Thankfully the officials escaped unhurt, like in the incident in 2018.

However, it is time the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) acknowledges these serious breaches by India. A cursory look at the UNMOGIP website shows that beyond making the performative visits on the Pakistani side (India does not grant access), there is not much the organisation has done to deescalate matters.

UNMOGIP has the evidence to show that the Indian side has regularly breached ceasefire and has consciously attacked civilians and yet has not brought this up in front of the international community.

In any case, Pakistan will not sit silent. The Foreign Minister has brought up this issue diplomatically, in his meetings with other state leaders, and brought the international media into the loop as well. Other states must take notice, before India manages to incite more violence. Its failures are there for the world to see. And it looks like it will not rest until it has more failed attempts to stir up any form of conflict with us across the border.