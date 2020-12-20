Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said that ‘restlessness’ in state institutions is not due to the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but due to the ‘poor performance’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“While India has been increasing its defence budget for the last so many years, same is not the case with Pakistan where there has been no increase for the last two years,” Ahsan said, and added he did not see any increase in allocations for the country’s armed forces in the next budget.

Addressing a press conference here at PML-N’s Model Town Secretariat on Saturday, he said, “In the current circumstances, it has become difficult for salaried armed forces’ personnel to make both ends meet.”

Responding to news doing rounds that there was anxiety in state institutions, senior PML-N leader said that this was due to the poor performance of the incumbent regime.

He claimed that the PDM had not sought help from Chief of Army Staff for toppling the government.

“PDM leadership will announce date of long march on February 1. All the opposition parties, gathered on the platform of PDM, are a hard nut to crack. People will show rulers the door,” he said.

“Lessons should be learned from the history. Every democratic government has made Pakistan strong. It is time for the ‘establishment’ and others to learn from the past. All types of interference in politics should be stopped,” he demanded.

Accusing the present regime of using NAB, FIA and police against its political opponents, Ahsan urged the government officials not to become part of government’s ‘witch-hunt’ as what he said the ‘selected’ would leave within few months.

“The arrests of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz are political victimization,” PML-N secretary general said, and recalled that the Supreme Court had questioned the way accountability was being done by the NAB.

Terming the PDM’s Lahore Declaration the most important document after the Pakistan Resolution, PML-N stalwart said all the parties had promised to work together for the supremacy of the constitution.

Expressing concern over inflation, he asked the rulers to provide relief to the people by increasing the salaries of government employees by 20%.

He raised question that why even friendly states like Saudi Arabia and UAE were not happy with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, while reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that army is subordinate to him, has tweeted, “It is a pity that prime minister has to tell the people that army is under him.”

Maryam also praised PML-N leader Mudassar Qayyum Nahra for his steadfastness and promise to stand by Nawaz Sharif despite all odds.

She alleged foodstuff manufacturing factories were being forced to buy substandard and costly sugar from government.

Citing complaints being received from everywhere, she said that the owners were being harassed and warned that their factories would be closed if they did not buy sugar at a price Rs8 higher than the market rate.