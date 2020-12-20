Share:

Peshawar - Awami Muslim League Central General Secretary Ghazala Mehmud on Saturday announced the party cabinet for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Ghazala said the party had nominated Abdul Badshah as KP provincial president, Abdul Hashim as senior vice-president, Asghar Ali as general secretary, and Ilyas Afridi as information secretary. Mohammad Dilshad and Faisal Aziz were named finance secretaries.

She said that party chief Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid would pay a visit to KP soon to listen to the grievances of the people, particularly those whose national identity cards had been blocked. The Interior Minister, she said, would also listen to the problems of IDPs.

She said the membership drive was underway throughout the province and after its complete, cabinets in all districts would be announced.