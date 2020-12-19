Share:

America has remained as the hub of liberal democracy. America introduced the international liberal order after the end of the cold war. During the tenure of Donald Trump, America was not the same superpower and liberal democratic country which it was during the time of Clinton. Donald Trump lead America towards nationalism. From his first election campaign, he raised the slogan “Make America Great Again” which indicated the signs of nationalism. International liberal order has two core principles: “liberalize politics and globalize economy” but during the past four years, America had forgotten its order’s core principles.

Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement which was for global cooperation on climate change. In his tenure, ILO was under threat. Joe Biden has become the new president of the USA and he has a different ideology. He has remained as the supporter of liberal democracy. Even in his presidential speech, he said that cooperation is needed for survival and for a stable economy. So there is hope that the hub of liberal democracy, America would follow the principles of ILO and would work with cooperation under the presidency of Joe Biden.

MUJEEB-UR-RAHMAN,

Larkana.