ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed as new Chairman Federal Public Service Commission, says a notification issued by the Establishment Division here yesterday. Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed is a retired grade-22 officer and had served on several senior positions including federal secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, secretary petroleum, Punjab secretary Local Government and Community Development Department, secretary education Punjab and chief executive of Punjab Rural Support Programme. The post of Chairman FPSC was lying vacant for the last week due to the death of former Chairman FPSC Maroof Afzal.