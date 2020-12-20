Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed has said that every religion in the world values the spirit of service.

“It is heartening to see CDA workers, employees and staff performing their duties early in the morning,” he said while addressing a Christmas function at the Chairman’s Office as he appeared there as special guest.

A large number of officers and staff including Member Admin, Member Finance, Directors, Deputy Directors were present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed said that everyone is facing difficulties due to Corona pandemic. “Whatever the situation, the city’s cleanliness, beautification and rehabilitation of infrastructure is our top priority,” he said.

“Every religion in the world teaches service, we have to work hard, and we have to work hard to succeed. I’m glad when someone says he sees the CDA staff working. It is not only the CDA administration or our board members who deserve this praise, but the CDA employees and workers who work day and night to clean, beautify, repair, rehabilitate the city’s streets,” he said further.

The Chairman assured the workers to solve their problems, including some increase in salaries. “Not only at Christmas,

we will get together from time to time anyway, so that we can resolve your problems in a better way,” he added. During the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the security of the country and for getting rid of Coronavirus pandemic, said a press release.