ISLAMABAD-Christina Aguilera celebrated her 40th birthday in sassy style recently, and then took a moment to share a reflective and insightful birthday message with her fans. The Dirty singer took to her Instagram that evening to pen a note written to her new age, packed with uplifting, empowering and inspirational thoughts as she embarks on this new decade. ‘Dear 40,’ Xtina began, ‘What a beautiful concept… To not only be “turning” 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40!’ Aguilera went on to say that she always has ‘embraced’ getting older. ‘I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life.’ She also touched upon the unprecedented events of 2020. ‘Our world has been flipped upside down yet I have so much faith in the future.’ She added later, ‘I truly believe the best is yet to come and I am READY for it.’ Toward the end, Christina made sure to thank those closest to her. ‘To the rare and beautiful souls who have stood by me for over 20 years and counting, I am eternally grateful for you.’