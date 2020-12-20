Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, has lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

He witnessed the conduct of Pak-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-IX” at an Operational Air Base of PAF.

The exercise is intended to further enhance interoperability of both the Air Forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each other’s experience. Upon his arrival, the Chairman JCSC was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

It further said the Chairman JCSC lauded the profe ssionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force in conducting the bilateral exercise in a befitting manner.

“The exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship and cooperation between the two great nations as well as Armed Forces of Pakistan and China,” the ISPR quoted the CJCSC as having said on the occasion.