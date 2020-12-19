Share:

With Rs150 million released to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), work on the much-needed Daducha dam is finally set to begin. Considering how intensely water depravity affects our population and land, projects like this are vital for the country’s survival. The only matter of concern is the duration of the construction process and the issue of compensation to those being relocated. It goes without saying, intent commitment is absolutely necessary for the success of the Daducha dam.

While the total cost of the dam is estimated to be over Rs6 billion, the first instalment is enough to start the process of land acquisition and payment to private investors. Considering that the dam is being constructed near the Soan River, at least 10 whole villages and 218 homes must be eliminated before the flow pipes can be laid down for the diversion of water running down from the Murree and Kahuta hills. In fact, even a few industrial zones may have to be relocated to a nearby area. This no small-scale task; uprooting the lives of hundreds of individuals, the government needs to ensure that fair and adequate compensation is provided first and foremost. Only then can actual physical work begin on the site.

The total storage capacity of the Daducha dam is expected to be 50,000-acre feet which would enable a 42,000 cusecs outflow from the day—considering that water input remains steady at 77,000 cusecs. Coupled this with government plans to incorporate a water treatment plant as well, this water will be enough to satisfy clean water demands for all of Rawalpindi, thus eliminating water shortages, fuelled by scarcity, in the region. One can see the merits of creating such water bodies and so, the government should also focus on larger scale initiatives that will aim to resolve national water problems rather than just inter-city. With this first step having been taken, the hope is that the next ones will also fall in line.