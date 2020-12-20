Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Memon emphasising the need for restoring halted activities of gymkhana club said that Mirpurkhas gymkhana was the identity and vital need of the city.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with committee members for resolving problems being faced by the club. The DC stressed that activities of gymkhana club should be started within 3 months after fulfilling provision of necessary facilities including construction of the wall of gymkhana.

He also asked to plant saplings in premises of the club and ensure cleanliness in order to make gymkhana more beautiful.

DC Memon said that after completing necessary requirements process of membership to be started particularly to BPS-17 to BPS-20 and ensure membership for traders, growers and advocates according to gymkhana policy, aiming to resolve financial problems after creating income sources on self help basis.

The DC also ordered to make arrangements for more indoor games in gymkhana besides present recreational activities.

Among others ADC, Assistant Commissioner Sindhri Sanaullah, Deputy Director Information Ghous Muhammad Pathan attended the meeting.