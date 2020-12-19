Share:

It is very disappointing how opposition parties are breaking safety regulations and going to the stadium in Multan. If the government is not allowing them to do more rallies, there is a big reason for it. It is the government’s responsibility to not let them put people’s lives in danger by doing their rallies.

Their rallies are held in many different areas with the presence of thousands of people, flouting SOPs openly. This is happening as the second wave of Covid-19 is badly spreading in the country as well and taking the precious lives of people so how can the government let them do more rallies? In fact, it is not the right time for opposition parties to take revenge from the government; it is the time to think for public protection.

YASIRA MANSOOR,

Makran.