ISLAMABAD-Highly popular drama Raaz e Ulfat is heading towards its final episode. The success mantra of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi continued as the drama serial throughout remained the first choice, turning it into a huge success with the highest TRP’s. The best thing about Raaz-e-Ulfat was that it was a simple yet refreshing take on romance and relationships. The drama caught viewers’ attention, as it has been a long time since a love story impressed us on many levels, beautifully shedding light on relationships that revolve around family and friendships. The sincere performances, effective directions, and strong writing spoke a universal language with the viewers. It struck a chord big time not just with the youth but appealed to people for all groups. A quick synopsis: Mushk (Yumna Zaidi) is a naïve and obedient daughter of a strict and conservative father, Iftikhar (Tanveer Jamal). Mushk is a bird who is confined in a cage, has no other option than to follow the principles set by her father.