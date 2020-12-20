Share:

NAWABSHAH - District administration and Municipal Committee on Saturday launched drive against buffalo dens over non-shifting of dens from city limits. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffer a team of Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Municipal Committee carried out action against 8 buffalo dens and arrested their owners on non-compliance of shifting of dens from city limits. Earlier, the administration has issued notices to dens owners to shift their dens from city limits within one month; however, the owners failed to comply with the notice following which the administration came in action.