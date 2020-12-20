Share:

ISLAMABAD - Andy Vermaut, a Belgian human rights activist and the president of Post Versa, has asked the international community to take legal action against India for running a global disinformation network against Pakistan and China.

While speaking with the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, he said that the Indian intelligence agencies’ role in operating a worldwide disinformation campaign against Pakistan and China cannot be ruled out. “Who would have thought that we could be deceived this way in 2020. No one would have ever thought that a country like India is dealing with such matters. It seems more and more that the Indian intelligence services in this matter. This false information that eventually becomes official purely to hurt Pakistan and China is unseen,” Mr. Vermaut said. “We have never been able to see such a large operation in the whole world. It concerns 265 news websites that damaged China and Pakistan. It is very likely that there is a lot of jealousy in India about the rising Pakistan, which is attracting important Chinese investments via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. We now need to disinfect the internet and free it from such fake websites. And a large scale investigation is required.”

He demanded strict legal action India.

“The Indian government should be held accountable for this in the courts and I would like to help set up such a court case,” Mr. Vermaut said.

“We need to sit down with as many players as possible who are victims of this disinformation. All injured parties need to sit down together in order to be able to do this in a good way. Because it is unseen the damage is enormous for Pakistan and China, but also for the European Union and the United Nations.”

“All of the minorities who live in India are also a victim of Indian policies. The damage is actually enormous,” Mr. Vermaut said. “And if we don’t do this, new sites will be created tomorrow. We have to act on this,” he added.