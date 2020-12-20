Share:

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza has said that the exercise "Shaheen-IX" would further enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two great nations, Pakistan and China as well as their Armed Forces.

Witnessing the Pak-China Joint Air Exercise "Shaheen-IX" at an Operational Air Base of PAF on Saturday, he lauded the professionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People's Liberation Army Air Force in conducting a bilateral exercise in befitting manner.

According to sources, the exercise is intended to ascertain strengthen interoperability of both Air Forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each others' experiences.