ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will collaborate with the non-government organisations to give financial aid, rehabilitation and skills development facilities to the deportees from abroad.

The premier investigation agency has entered into separate agreements with the two leading NGOs to provide help to those illegal Pakistani migrants who are deported from abroad, said an official of the agency.

FIA signed the first agreement with Akhuwat Foundation. At a ceremony, Director General FIA Wajid Zia and Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, the Foundation will provide facilities to the deportees from abroad. The deportees will be provided interest-free loans, and skills development facilities besides giving them psychological and economic rehabilitation. They will also be provided with the facility of Fountain House.

The Akhuwat Foundation will address the issues of the deportees by directly contacting them. The NGO will also train FIA employees under the agreement.

Initially, this project will be launched at airports of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

The second agreement was signed between DG FIA Wajid Zia and Shahid Lone, Executive Director of Allah Walay Trust.

Under the agreement, the Trust will provide edibles free of cost to the deportees at the airport.