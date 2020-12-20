Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that performance of all 115 land record centers and 20 mobile land centers in Punjab is satisfactory.

Talking to the media at a land record centre at Kobey Chak near here on Saturday, she said that hectic efforts were being made on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to enhance capacity of these centers. She said the government had decided to make these centers computerized in order to ensure quick service. “Besides that, the government also plans to expand the land revenue computerization network to union councils across Punjab to facilitate people,” she informed. SACM further said the government was abolishing the traditional patwari system in Punjab and was bringing village officer system in its place instead.

She informed that the government would soon establish a Revenue Academy in Lahore for the training of the revenue department staff. She accused the Sharif brothers of always supporting the land mafia whenever they remained in power.

Dr Firdous said that there existed an agreement between the Board of Revenue, Punjab and the Federal Board of Revenue under which these two departments were sharing their data. She further said that the system of properties’ registration had been computerized in 100 tehsils of Punjab, as the provincial government had started work for printing and upgrading the ‘Jama Bandi’.

Dr Firdous disclosed that 140,000 acres of land had been retrieved from the land mafia across Punjab during the last two years. “The worth of this land is Rs1000 billion,” she added. She said that the land transfer procedure had been made easy for farmers at banks, enabling them to get the ‘Fard’ of their lands easily under the ‘One Window Operation’.

Dr Firdous said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, 23 banks had been given access to the land revenue records. SACM said that e-stamping was helping a lot in checking fake stamp papers besides giving 80 per cent additional income to the government under the stamp duty category.

“The revenue department is issuing online ‘Fard’ for the registration of properties,” Dr Firdous said, and added the government was also going to introduce a system for the payment of mutation fee through an android app. She said that the Revenue Department had also established special counters in 14 embassies and consulates in four countries (America, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE ) for facilitating the overseas Pakistanis there. They could get documents of their properties while staying abroad.

She said that nine industrial zones had been established on 10,000 acres of land in Punjab which could create maximum opportunities of jobs and investment in the province. She asked Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face the law. She said that the opposition and the PDM had no pain for the public and their deadline for long march was nothing more than gimmickry.

“The PDM was doing their negative politics of confrontation and misleading the nation by making lame excuses just to protect their corruption,” she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to purging the country of the corrupt leaders and corruption on priority.