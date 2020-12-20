Share:

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information, on Sunday has said that a general hospital will be built in Lahore after a gap of 30 years.

In a tweet on Sunday, Firdous Ashiq announced that CM Usman Buzdar has given his approval to include scheme of 1,000 bed hospital in annual development program.

Moreover, while criticizing previous governments, she said that previous governments did not give importance to health facilities despite rising population.

The CM’s adjutant identified that government of Usman Buzdar, is working rigorously to provide Insaf-Card to every single resident of Punjab by the end of 2021.