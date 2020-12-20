Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs150 per tola and was traded at Rs112,450 against its sale at Rs 112,300 the previous day. Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 128 and was sold at Rs.96,408 compared to Rs. 96,280 while 10-gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,374. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs.1270 and Rs. 1071.67 respectively. The gold price in the international market increased by $3 to $1881 compared to its sale at $1878, the association added.