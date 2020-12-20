Share:

Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication on Sunday has remarked that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has taken effective decisive steps regarding prevention of coronavirus spread in the country.

Furthermore, in a statement, the special assistant said that opposing the step of opening industrial sector amid coronavirus pandemic was equivalent to opposing the economic development.

Opposition parties are holding enmity against the country to protect their looted money, he said.

Shahbaz Gill also added that government will not allow anyone creating obstacle in the progress of Pakistan.