Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former federal food minister and MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur has warned the government of dire consequences if it continues anti-agriculture policies.

Nawab Yousuf Talpur, in a press release, accused the government of economically strangulating the growers. “The crops of tomatoes, potatoes and onions are in the market in Sindh but the selected government is importing these vegetables thus victimising Sindhi growers,” said PPP-P former MNA.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had introduced the food security policy to encourage the growers in the country. “Former president Asif Ali Zardari had given extra emphasis and had taken such measures to protect growers which had resulted in continuous supply of the crops which had made the growers more protected and there was no shortage of food in the country,” he added.

Nawab Yousuf Talpur claimed that the PTI government in the centre was not buying tomatoes from Sindh growers at the rate of Rs20 rupees per kg but instead importing on higher price compelling the poor people to buy vegetables expensively. “PM Imran Khan is hurting the growers of the country due to his lopsided policies. This will further destroy the economy and the growers will not be able to continue their livelihood. Who is being benefitted by the import of vegetables”, Talpur asked.