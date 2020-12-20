Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has directed the regional and district police officers to finalise their security plans for protection of Christian worship places during the upcoming Christmas celebrations. He was addressing a meeting of police officers at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Saturday. The meeting discussed the security arrangements for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day and New Year celebration events. The IGP said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates should be used for security of A-category churches, and additional personnel should be deployed for security of places of worship and parks. He said strict action should be taken against those involved in jubilant firing, wheelie-doers and those driving silencer-less motorcycle. The IGP ordered for a crackdown on those selling liquor, ice and other narcotics, and a compliance report should be sent to the Central Police Office on daily basis. He said that the PHP and traffic police should remain on high alert for convenience and guidance of citizens in foggy weather.

He said an awareness campaign should be launched regarding the use of special lights and reflectors during foggy weather.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan told the meeting that the command officers had been directed to take all necessary measures for security of Christmas markets, major highways, banks, parks and recreational places.

He said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued in all districts and the patrol hours of Dolphin, PERU and patrol forces in the sensitive areas should be further extended. He said a systematic and effective plan of police patrol should be made for New Year night, so that legal action against the law violators could be taken on time.

Additional IGPs and other officers were also present.