KARACHI (PR) - An interesting byplay took place during a webinar by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) to discuss ‘Pakistan-Turkey Relationship.’ Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, was the chief guest on the occasion.

PPP’s Farhatullah Babar talked about the commonalities and similarities between Turkey and Pakistan.

Turkish Ambassador Yurdakul said that the journey to democracy was not easy for Turkey. It was only because of the will of the Turkish people who were eager to show their trust in the ballot boxes and share opinion about their rulers, being very sensitive about the exercise of this right.

“During the rule of Erdogan’s party, emphasis on rule of law and will of people was in the forefront and it was only with peoples’ efforts we were able to uphold the principle of civilian rule. As long as you have the structure in civilian hands we can rule out intervention of any sort. This is what happens in nature, if there is a vacuum in the earth, different elements/chemicals will fill up that vacuum. The best way is not to leave a vacuum.”

In his concluding remarks Ikram Sehgal, Chairman KCFR said that during the 2016 Turkish coup d’état, Erdogan was on a holiday, he flew straight into the eye of the storm in Istanbul without wasting time and met the challenge head on. Since the coup was led by elements in the Air Force, his jet was ordered to be shot down. His pilot used different civilian airline codes to escape recognition. The coup failed because Erdogan was not corrupt and people in vast numbers flooded the streets, not only in Istanbul but in other cities.

With the full support of the Turkish Armed Forces, the coup was put down but not without bloodshed.