Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kelly Brook embodied Christmas cheer as she arrived at work in a festive-themed outfit at Heart FM in central London. The radio presenter, 41, looked sensational in a bright red double-breasted jacket, which she wore over a black polo neck jumper. The stylish star styled the look with a dazzling sequin silver midi skirt, teamed with a pair of sexy knee-high black leather boots. Kelly looked fashionable as ever as she accessorized her winter look with a gold chain necklace and delicate earrings, while also sporting a pair of Ray Ban shades. The TV personality sported a typically glamorous look as she opted for a full face of make-up, complete with a slick of bold red lipstick. She wore her brunette locks loose and carried her essentials in a black padded Chanel bag with a bejewelled emblem.Her outing comes after Kelly recently revealed that her weight crept up to size 16 during lockdown but she has since dropped two dress sizes. She admitted to altering her social media pictures in the past to recreate ‘the 20 year old version’ of herself after struggling to come to terms with her figure when she was a size 16.