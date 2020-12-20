Share:

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday has postponed operation against illegal wall of Khokhar Palace after facing resistance to avoid agitating incident.

According to details, government institutions faced resistance in demolishing the wall of Khokhar Palace, the residence of PML-N MPA Afzal Khokhar and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar in Johar Town, Lahore.

The protesters climbed on top of the machinery and the officials were stopped from taking action. The workers and protesters chanted slogans and the operation had to be postponed.

Moreover, PML-N leader Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar while talking to media said that every single marla here is legal, the punishment being meted out to me and the people is the result of the December 13 meeting.

According to the Director Town Planning, the Khokhar brothers illegally added 46 kanals of land to Khokhar Palace. When the teams reached the spot, we were not given any restraining order, he added.

The LDA spokesman told the sources that operation against illegal constructions postponed to avoid untoward incident.