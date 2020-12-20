Share:

Kandhkot - Scores of various communities staged sit-in protest against gas suspension and its low pressure in their respective areas on saturday. Residents of Malik Mohalla, Eidgah, Gul Sher Mohalla, Bhutta Street, Gunya area and others assembled near Eid Mohalla and raised their voices against Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). Speaking to newsmen the protesters Ali Sher, Zahid Hussain, Ibrar Ahmed, Javed and others complained that the gas remained suspended mainly at the time of breakfast and lunch. They also complained that pressure of gas is very slow in most of the areas of Kandhkot due to which the citizens have been facing severe difficulties especially for preparing food from last two to three weeks. They further complained that despite paying bills on due date the government is not ensuring smooth supply of gas to consumers. They demanded from petroleum minister and authority concerned to take the matter seriously for restoration of gas suspension and its low pressure.