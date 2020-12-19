Share:

LAHORE-Muhammad Wasim has been appointed as chief selector of Pakistan men’s cricket team while Saleem Yousuf has been confirmed as chair of the PCB Cricket Committee. To ensure consistency and continuity, both have been appointed till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The appointments were approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday. Muhammad Wasim’s first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January, while the PCB Cricket Committee’s first meeting of 2021 will be held in Karachi in the lead up to the first Test, which will start at the National Stadium from 26 January.

The 43-year-old Wasim is presently head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, which is second on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy points table behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last season, his side won the National T20 Cup and finished runners-up in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. By virtue of being the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim was a member of Misbah-ul-Haq’s selection panel until November 30.

Wasim will assume charge of his new responsibilities following the conclusion of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, whose five-day final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 1, 2021. There is no change to the composition of the selection committee and head coaches of the six first XI Cricket Association sides will continue to serve on the panel. As and when Wasim’s replacement as the Northern Cricket Association head coach has been confirmed, he will join the selection committee as the sixth member.

Saleem Yousuf last served the PCB as a member of the national selection committee from 2013-2015. The former wicketkeeper-batsman will head the panel that presently includes Ali Naqvi (match officials’ representative), Umar Gul (current cricketers’ representative), Urooj Mumtaz (women cricketers’ representative), and Wasim Akram (former cricketers’ representative).

The PCB Cricket Committee’s remit is to advise PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions. The Committee has the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.

On his appointment, Muhammad Wasim said: “I have been very fortunate to have played with some of the finest cricketers and am confident that I will be able to execute those learnings in this challenging role. “This is a performance-oriented world and, as such, my philosophy will be to promote meritocracy and select squads according to home and international conditions and requirements. As a chief selector, I will always be willing to make the hard calls, if these are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket. I look forward to working closely with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as we collectively strive to take Pakistan cricket forward.”

Saleem Yousuf said: “It is an honour to chair the group, which boasts some highly respected and knowledgeable people. “The objective of this panel is to evaluate, analyse and assess cricket-related matters and then make recommendations to the PCB Chairman on how Pakistan cricket can improve, strengthen and move forward. “With the support of my colleagues on this committee, I look forward to making a significant contribution so that we can continue to move Pakistan cricket forward.”