Share:

KARACHI - Police stopped journalists from entering Karachi High Court to cover the Karachi Bar annual election on Saturday.

The police ordered all the media persons to stay out of court. A large number of litigants were also present outside the court for case hearings but now facing severe difficulties as Karachi Bar Association elections were underway.

Presiding Officer District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) South Munawar Ali Lodhi visited the polling station and reviewed the situation, while Karachi Bar President Munir Ahmad Malik also appealed to the lawyers to strictly adhere to coronavirus SOPs during the elections.

The Karachi Bar Association is the biggest bar in Pakistan where thousands of lawyers are casting their vote.