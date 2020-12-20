Share:

KHANEWAL - A person was crushed to death due to collision between motorcycle and mini passenger van near Adda Kachi Pakki here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 40 years old citizen namely Muhammad Sajjad s/o Fajar Ali was going to somewhere riding on motorcycle when a mini passenger van hit him near Adda Kachi Pakki. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs after necessary action.

Newly born baby girl recovered

An unknown newly born baby girl recovered from local residential society in tehsil Jehanian, on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed about presence of a newly born baby girl near gate of residential society Gulberg City. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the baby. After first aid, the baby girl was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jehanian. City police was investigating the incident.