LAHORE - FIFA, the football’s international governing body, has appointed Muneer Sandhana as new chairman of Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee. Muneer, who was already member of the Normalisation Committee, has great service for Pakistan football and he always played active role in the promotion and development of football in Pakistan. Talking to The Nation after the announcement of his new role, Muneer Sadhana said: “Whatever duty is assigned to me by FIFA, I will keep my neutrality above any doubt while taking all the stakeholders on board.” “My primary objective shall be to ensure the holding of free, fair & transparent elections as per PFF Statutes” he added. The Pakistan football community welcomed the appointment of Muneer Sadhana as PFF NC chairman and hoped that by utilising his vast experience and knowledge of football, he will be extremely beneficial for the betterment and development of football in Pakistan.