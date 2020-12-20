Share:

FAISALABAD - Nine persons including hotel managers and owners were arrested over violation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise checking at Canal Road and found violation of corona SOPs at a marriage hall. The hotel owner, Bao Khalid, and manager Nasir, were arrested and handed over to Madina Town police. The AC City also arrested Muhammad Kashif, the owner of Quillium Marquee on Canal Road, Tariq Mehmood, manager of Victorian Executive Marquee Canal Road, was also arrested along with marriage function organizers Arshad, Arsalan and Saeed on the charge of violation of corona SOPs.

Meanwhile, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool arrested managers of two marriage halls, Al-Quresh Marriage Hall Millat Road and Queen Palace Gattwala, on the charge of corona SOPs violations. Woman among five abducted in Faisalabad

Five persons including a woman were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours. Police spokesman said on Saturday that 12-year-old Abdullah son of Mehmoodul Haq went out to offer prayer in Nisar Colony Samanabad when some unidentified accused kidnapped him. Similarly, Ulfat wife of Zeeshan was abducted from People’s Colony,while 22-year-old Haidar Ali son of Sabir Ali was kidnapped from Raja Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Meanwhile, car-riders kidnapped Qasim resident of Luqman Abad Sargodha from Sant Singh Wala Phattak Jhumra Road Faisalabad,while Rizwan resident of Chak No.21-GB Khanewal was abducted from Sitara Pulli Ghattwala Faisalabad.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.

FDA gets Rs.248.7 mln from auction of plots

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has collected revenue of Rs.248.7 million by auctioning plots at various sites in Faisalabad and this amount would be utilized for public welfare and development projects.

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja while addressing a meeting on Saturday. He said that a vigorous campaign had also been started for recovery of dues from defaulter allottees of FDA City Housing Scheme. He said that FDA had appealed the FDA City allottees to deposit their dues voluntarily and on this request various allottees had deposited Rs.400 million whereas many did not pay any heed to FDA requests. Therefore, FDA management had decided to start crackdown against defaulters for 100 percent recovery of dues. He further said that FDA had also auctioned plots in various residential colonies and commercial markets and a heavy amount of Rs.248.7 million had collected from these auctions and now these funds would be used for public welfare and development schemes. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Directors Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Muhsan, Asif Hayat Niazi, Sohail Maqsood, Mehr Ayub and others were also present in the meeting.