MIRPURKHAS - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Saturday said there is no difference between the policies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the federal government as both are doing politics for personal interests. Sirajul Haq held a press conference in Mirpurkhas and said the incumbent rulers did not keep even a single promise and made records of telling lies. 22 crore people are in trouble due to the regime that has been imposed on Pakistan, he said. ‘Islamic system could not be implemented in Pakistan in 73 years and we are being governed by a group of feudal lords which never did anything for people. The poor are not getting enough to eat under this system.’ “Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that he would resign if thousands of people come out on roads but it was a lie. We will fulfill the premier’s wish to stage week-long sit-in in Islamabad and see how much time he takes to resign.”