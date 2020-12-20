Share:

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has rejected the inquiry report of the Commission on Oil Crisis, OGRA has decided to reach all forums against the report.

OGRA termed the report as baseless and untrue.

The content of the inquiry report is proofless remarked OGRA spokes-person.

In addition to this, the matter of the report is being summoned in the Lahore High Court (LHC). According to sources the defendants claim allegations, levelled against OGRA in the report are baseless.