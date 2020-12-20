Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that surge in the country's exports has broken the record of last ten years. In a tweet yesterday, he said Pakistan is speedily advancing towards progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that on one hand, external enemy is committing the crime of spreading false information against Pakistan and on the other hand, the alliance of opposition parties is spreading frustration among the people by resorting to lies. He said elements that are spreading disappointment will remain frustrated. During a visit to PTV News Center in Islamabad yesterday, Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Television will be laced with the latest technology. He said the process of digitalization will be taken forward for this purpose. On the occasion, the information minister was also briefed about the news department of the PTV.