Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday has said that opposition parties lack moral courage to resign from assemblies and they will continue to schedule new dates.

In a statement, he remarked that the opposition alliance knows well that government will hold elections if they resign from the assemblies.

Moreover, Usman Buzdar added that opposition should have mercy on the nation and give up politics of agitation.

Despite repeated failures, PDM is still dreaming of overthrowing incumbent government, he added.

He further discussed that as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan is in power, these neglectable elements will be held accountable for the looted wealth no matter what they do, and government will not give them NRO.